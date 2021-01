More than 607K vaccines allocated for Wisconsin, 163K doses given

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Tuesday, 163,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

The number also includes a second dose for some; meaning some individuals are now fully vaccinated. DHS leaders explained during a press briefing Monday, 11,586 had received their second dose. Tuesday’s second dose numbers were not immediately available.

More than 607,000 doses have been allocated for Wisconsin. To date, 373,100 have shipped or are still in transit.

The state is also reporting 6,636 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths. As of Tuesday, 93.4% of all Wisconsin cases are considered recovered.

