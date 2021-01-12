Moms inspire other moms to take action on climate change

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Climate change is an issue that impacts everyone, but none more than children and future generations. The damage done to our environment is not a problem that is easily solved. But if there is one force in the universe who can change the world it is moms. While many moms at this point are worried about climate change few have the resources to learn more about the issue and aren’t quite sure what they can do to tackle it, until now.

Science Moms is a nonpartisan group of leading climate scientists who are also mothers. They aim to break down climate change through simple, engaging, and easily digestible content that will arm mothers everywhere with the tools they need to act on climate change. By investing in a clean energy future and common-sense solutions that keep families and communities safe, governments have the ability to enact policies that speed on a scale we could never achieve alone. But they need to know we stand behind their decisions to tackle this issue.

On Tuesday, renowned climate scientist Dr. Katharine Hayhoe joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss why the group was created, what resources are available and how to join Science Moms.

More information can be found here: ScienceMoms.com and https://potentialenergycoalition.org/

