Marshfield Clinic Health System to begin vaccinating community health care workers

(WSAW)
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Community health care workers and emergency responders in north-central Wisconsin who qualify for COVID-19 vaccination can now schedule an appointment with Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee defines a health care worker as personnel and emergency responders who provide direct patient care or engage in services that place them into contact with patients who can transmit SARS-CoV-2, and/or infectious material containing SARS-CoV-2.

Those workers include, but are not limited to:

  • behavior health providers
  • chiropractors
  • dental services
  • emergency medical responders
  • police
  • firefighters
  • hospice workers
  • pharmacists
  • social workers

To enroll, click here.

Marshfield Clinic is offering vaccinations at our medical offices in 14 communities across Wisconsin.

