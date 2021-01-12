Marshfield Clinic Health System to begin vaccinating community health care workers

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Community health care workers and emergency responders in north-central Wisconsin who qualify for COVID-19 vaccination can now schedule an appointment with Marshfield Clinic Health System.

The Wisconsin State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee defines a health care worker as personnel and emergency responders who provide direct patient care or engage in services that place them into contact with patients who can transmit SARS-CoV-2, and/or infectious material containing SARS-CoV-2.

Those workers include, but are not limited to:

behavior health providers

chiropractors

dental services

emergency medical responders

police

firefighters

hospice workers

pharmacists

social workers

Marshfield Clinic is offering vaccinations at our medical offices in 14 communities across Wisconsin.

