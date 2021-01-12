Marathon Co. snowmobile trails still a “fair ways off” from opening

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The majority of trails in Central Wisconsin have yet to open in Marathon County, and snowmobile trails aren’t close to opening.

“We’re a fair ways off of being able to pack the trails and being able to freeze down some areas where they need to be frozen down,” said Mitchell Fox, the Marathon County motorized recreation coordinator.

At Trailmates Snowmobile Club in Wausau, they have been waiting patiently for snow.

“Well indeed the winter hasn’t started for us, yet,” said Allan Zahrt, a Trailmates board member.

Snow is not yet piling up on the ground at the levels they need. It needs to be about four to six inches thick.

However, in recent history, waiting this long for snow isn’t uncommon.

The list of when snowmobile trails opened in each season. (Marathon County)

“We use the January 1st as the time frame of ‘well, are we going to get snow this year,’” Zahrt said.

Marathon County is broken up into multiple zones. Even if one zone opens up, it could be a while before others do.

“Some zones remain open, some may remain closed. Even though, let’s say two out of the five clubs may have enough,” Fox said.

But, Allan is keeping his hopes up and has one special request.

“Around here we just have to be patient and keep our pressure on the weather man to make it snow,” Zahrt said.

