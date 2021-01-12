Green Bay Packers playoff game tickets sold out

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tickets to the Green Bay Packers-Los Angeles Rams Divisional Round playoff game at Lambeau Field are sold out.

The team made 6,000 tickets available to season ticket holders who opted in as the team played without fans for the regular season due to COVID-19.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning. At about 12:40 p.m., the team announced that they’d sold out.

The playoff game is Saturday, January 16. Kickoff is 3:35 p.m.

The tickets cannot be resold or transferred.

Fans who purchased tickets will need to screen for COVID-19 symptoms ahead of the game. Anyone who feels ill or has been recently exposed to someone with COVID-19 will be asked not to attend.

Seats will be arranged in “socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets” throughout the stadium. Fans will be required to stay in their pod of seats unless using the bathroom or getting food or drink.

Face masks are required.

Fans will enter using mobile tickets. Concessions are cashless--meaning pay by card or mobile only.

Hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the concourse.

The team will also welcome some frontline health care workers and first responders to the game.

“The plan for an increased number of attendees builds upon the successful COVID-19 protocols the team used for its final four regular-season home games. The organization has been guided by healthcare partner Bellin Health, as well as officials with Brown County Public Health, to implement protocols that have been used across the NFL and have proven to be effective as no local COVID-19 case clusters have been traced to NFL games according to the relevant health departments in NFL cities. Through the regular season, the NFL had a total of 109 games with more than 1 million fans in attendance,” reads a statement from the team.

There will be no tailgating in the Lambeau Field parking lot during the game.

