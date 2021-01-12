Advertisement

First Alert Weather Forecast - Peeks of sunshine to return Tuesday

Snow returns for Thursday and Friday
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

While the area continues to experience quite a bit of fog and cloud cover at this time, temperatures are still a few degrees above average for this time of year and that will continue for the next several days. There should be a little more sunshine poking its way into Wisconsin for Tuesday out ahead of the next storm system.

Our next storm system is on the way for Thursday and Friday and temps will warm up a bit more into the middle 30s across Wisconsin by Wednesday and Thursday. That next storm system will arrive Thursday and last into early start of the weekend, with a cooler weather pattern taking over into early next week. With slightly above freezing temperatures early Thursday, some areas may experience sleet and even some light rain showers, before seeing those forms of preslopitation become mostly snowfall by late Thursday afternoon. Most Thursday and Thursday evening snow totals will range from 1-2″, with more snow showers Friday adding an additional 1-2″. Storm totals will mainly range from 1-3″ by early Saturday morning south of highway 29, with 2-4″ north of there with a few areas approaching 5″ far northwest and northeast.

Most locations will see about 50% of the accumulation (on the map) Thursday with another 50%...
Most locations will see about 50% of the accumulation (on the map) Thursday with another 50% for Friday. The map is the 48 hour total.(Chad Franzen)

For most locations, snowfall for the season is approximately 7-14″ behind the seasonal norms, with a few more chances to get caught up on the snow within the next 7-14 days.

