DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend starts this Saturday

There will be one more in June too.
Ice fishing
Ice fishing(KFYR-TV)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This weekend will be a great time for people in Wisconsin to discover the joys of fishing.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources declared Jan. 16-17 its Winter Free Fishing Weekend, allowing everyone to cast a line regardless if they have a license or trout stamp.

Fishing will be allowed at all bodies of water where there is an open season, DNR explained. Spring trout ponds are off-limits, however, and more information on trout regulations are available here.

The agency noted all other fishing regulates, including the number and size of the fish, do apply. DNR does publish safe eating guidelines for anglers who plan to keep their catch.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all special events surrounding the weekend have been canceled. The agency reminds people that doesn’t mean they can’t go out with friends and family.

DNR officials are cautioning people who plan to tread out onto the ice that they need to be careful. They recommend telling someone before heading out and have more safety guidelines here.

“Be aware of the honeycomb effect, which occurs after freeze-thaw-freeze conditions and weakens the ice. Check with local bait shops for current ice conditions where you plan to fish,” they said.

Anyone without a license or hasn’t had one for more than 10 years and is ready to get back into it can obtain a First-time/Welcome back license for just $5. More information about purchasing a fishing license is available here.

There will be one more free fishing weekend this year, running June 5-6.

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin

