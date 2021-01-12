Covid counselor offers hope to families of patients

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thinking about someone infected with COVID-19 primarily means thinking about the suffering of the patient. But the families of hospitalized patients go through their own kind of suffering. That is where social workers come in. Jessica Wilke’s main job is to provide support for those family members.

“Many times family members are asking, ‘Okay, they’ve been there 20 days. Can I come and visit?’ And the worst thing is saying, ‘No, you still can’t,’” she said.

Like many, a lot of her job is done remotely. She does work closely with the nurses in the COVID unit, though. She dons her mask and shield to accompany them on rounds and check on the patients’ progress. This allows her to relay the information to family members and help them process any new developments.

She said it’s been a learning curve trying to come up with new ways to comfort her clients.

“Pre-COVID – I think hugs are healers, and we can’t even do that now. It’s trying to show compassion in a such different way,” she said.

Family members are free to contact her whenever they feel they need support, not just at scheduled times.

She stresses the importance of both physical and mental health and says don’t be afraid to express your feelings.

“In order to care for others, you have to care for yourself first. I strongly believe that,” she said, “But also in this book I was reading. It was a very profound quote. It said, ‘the goal for most people should not be to feel better, but to get better at feeling.’”

