Childcaring offers free virtual start-up sessions

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Over the past decade, Marathon County has lost over 50% of regulated childcare programs and the pandemic is making the need for childcare even greater.

Childcaring in Mosinee is offering free virtual start-up sessions and start-up grants with a goal to get more people interested in providing childcare services.

“The numbers of childcare programs keep decreasing, the number of spots available, regulated slots available for families continues to be on the decline,” Childcaring Executive Director Kelly Borchardt said.

With childcare provider numbers on a downward trend, but an increase in demand, Childcaring is doing its part to track down a new interest in regulated childcare.

“We’re really hoping that these grants can assist with this process associated with opening and providing regulated childcare,” Childcaring Certifier and Pre-Licensing Technical Consultant Gayle Schiszik said.

Prior to the pandemic, Schiszik and Borchardt offered in-person start-up sessions, but now they’ve moved to an exclusively virtual format.

It’s their goal to teach regulations to folks wanting to start their own childcare businesses.

“When somebody becomes regulated, there are those certain expectations that parents can have when they enroll their child in regulated care, that the individual does have some entry-level training and things such as abusive head trauma,” Schiszik said.

They said childcare numbers may be low due to high operating costs with no support.

Individuals become certified through Childcaring like Jenny’s Little Lambs Child Care Owner Jenny Schreiner did back in November 2020.

“There’s definitely a need for child care all the time, but especially right now,” Schreiner said. “I have a good group, I am enjoying just being able to spend time with the kids that I have and looking to expand sometime in the spring.”

She started going to sessions before they were virtual and Schreiner said now is the time to get involved.

“It’s just helpful to have somebody there that’s an email away, a call away, they can answer any questions that you might have, can ease some worries,” Schreiner said.

The next virtual session from Childcaring will be held on Jan. 20 and there will be two more after that, one on March 9 and May 13, all free of charge.

