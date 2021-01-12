Advertisement

Aspirus Health to acquire Ascension care sites in Northcentral Wisconsin

By Desiree Fischer
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health and Ascension have signed an agreement to transfer ownership of seven Ascension hospitals, 21 physician clinics, and air and ground medical transport services located in north and central Wisconsin to Aspirus.

“Aspirus is committed to creating thriving, healthy rural communities,” said Matthew Heywood, President and CEO of Aspirus Health. “We are looking forward to welcoming these new team members into the Aspirus family and to expanding access to local primary care and specialty services to create a more seamless health care experience for thousands of rural Wisconsin residents.”

The transition will include Ascension Wisconsin Spirit Medical Transport, 21 physician clinics, and the following Wisconsin hospitals:

  • Eagle River Hospital in Eagle River
  • Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill
  • Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff
  • Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley
  • Sacred Heart Hospital in Tomahawk
  • St. Mary’s Hospital in Rhinelander
  • St. Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point

The transition is subject to customary conditions to closing, including regulatory and canonical requirements.

“Ascension Wisconsin remains committed to putting our communities first, which means being responsive to the changing needs of those we serve,” Bernie Sherry, senior vice president of Ascension and ministry market executive for Ascension Wisconsin, said. “We look forward to finalizing this transition with Aspirus as a way of honoring that commitment. We are confident that this transition will enable these facilities and their dedicated caregivers to be in a better position to serve the communities’ health needs going forward.”

