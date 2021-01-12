Advertisement

$30 million awarded to Wis. early care, education systems

Child care provider Pat Alexander helps children, Isaiah, left, and Hector, right, identify...
Child care provider Pat Alexander helps children, Isaiah, left, and Hector, right, identify various types of dinosaurs at her child care center in Elk Grove, Calif., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(KNOE)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was awarded $30 million Tuesday to help create a council to ensure that the state’s early care and education system are more responsive to children’s needs.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson announced the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Renewal, which will be allocated evenly over the next three years.

The governor noted that Wisconsin’s success is “directly aligned” with the health of early care and education.

“The first five years are essential to the future success of our young learners, and we don’t get a do-over,” Gov. Evers said. “The ongoing pandemic continues to sharpen our focus on our early care system and its the importance to our economy and society.”

In addition to provide the Equity Advisory Council to strengthen family and provider input, the grant will also fund a Workforce Grant to allow local public-private strategies to increase compensation. Gov. Evers said this will help create a path to recruitment within the early care and education workforce.

The grant is based on a strategic plan from DCF, the Department of Public Instruction, and others. It includes feedback from early care systems and education stakeholders.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree
Aspirus Health to acquire Ascension care sites in Northcentral Wisconsin
Kevin Loftus was arrested in Eau Claire Tuesday in connection to violence that happened at the...
Wisconsin man arrested after being part of U.S. Capitol riot
Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State Address on Jan. 12, 2021
State of the State: Evers says broadband, gerrymandered maps, and unemployment system will be areas of focus in 2021
Jacob Petitt, 26
Oneida County correction officer to be charged with solicitation of prostitution

Latest News

Dr. Lori Weyers will retire as President of Northcentral Technical College
Northcentral Technical College president to retire this summer
Graphic
COVID-19 mutation identified in Wisconsin
Evers targets Wisconsin’s unemployment system in new special session order
Marshfield police chief Rick Gramza
Marshfield Police and Fire Commission to serve police chief with charges of removal, hearing to be scheduled
Freezing Drizzle and snow arrives Thursday afternoon and evening. Most areas will pick up 2-4".
First Alert Weather Day Issued for Thursday morning into Friday afternoon