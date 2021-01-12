$30 million awarded to Wis. early care, education systems

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin was awarded $30 million Tuesday to help create a council to ensure that the state’s early care and education system are more responsive to children’s needs.

Gov. Tony Evers and the state Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson announced the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5) Renewal, which will be allocated evenly over the next three years.

The governor noted that Wisconsin’s success is “directly aligned” with the health of early care and education.

“The first five years are essential to the future success of our young learners, and we don’t get a do-over,” Gov. Evers said. “The ongoing pandemic continues to sharpen our focus on our early care system and its the importance to our economy and society.”

In addition to provide the Equity Advisory Council to strengthen family and provider input, the grant will also fund a Workforce Grant to allow local public-private strategies to increase compensation. Gov. Evers said this will help create a path to recruitment within the early care and education workforce.

The grant is based on a strategic plan from DCF, the Department of Public Instruction, and others. It includes feedback from early care systems and education stakeholders.

