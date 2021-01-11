Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 22: Suter Stories

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WSAW) - The Suters. You know the name. Bob Suter, Gary Suter and Ryan Suter. Many other relatives have also gone on to have hockey careers.

Jake Suter is one of them, but now that it’s over he’s giving back to the local hockey community. Jake has been head coach at Lakeland Union for two years. His dad Gary, and NHL hall of famer, has been helping out for 10-15 years. Noah Manderfeld talks with Jake about growing up in the locker room, being a Suter and what hockey means to the family.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com.

To listen to other Hilight Zone Podcast episodes, you can go to this link.

