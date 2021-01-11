Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 21: Too Guden

By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Makenna Guden set the Edgar girls basketball all-time scoring record on Tuesday (1-5-2021).

Reece Van Haaften talked with her on Wednesday about the record and how she became the player she is. Guden mentioned her two brothers playing a part. If you’re wondering, Guden has 1,263 points and is only 12 away from setting the school’s all-time record.

If you have any ideas, feel free to send them our way by emailing us at sports@wsaw.com.

If you’d like to listen to other episodes, you can go here.

