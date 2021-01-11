Wausau woman is reunited with late husband’s missing wedding ring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Woman loses her husband to COVID-19 and shortly after, a token of their marriage. She is reunited with his wedding ring after it was mistakenly given to another Aspirus Wausau Hospital patient at checkout.

Libtertad “Libby” Plamann lost her husband, Scott Plamann, to COVID-19 last December.

She says, she didn’t realize that he was buried without his wedding ring until thinking of it on their anniversary later that month.

“Our 28th anniversary would have been on Dec. 28th,” Libby said. “So, on that day, that’s when I thought of the ring.”

Once realizing its absence, she began retracing her husband’s last whereabouts.

“Right away I though the funeral home,” Libby said. “Was he buried with it?’ But I remember looking at his hands.”

Libby called Aspirus, opened an investigation with Wausau Police, and still without any luck, decided to turn to Facebook.

“My children decided, ‘why don’t we put it on Facebook and put it on the marketplace?” Libby remembered. “And I’m a very private person, I didn’t want that at first, but I didn’t have any other routes.”

After weeks of searching and hundreds of shares on Facebook, an Aspirus employee finally calls with good news.

“She called me around 3 to tell me that she was driving from Crandon and she had a ring that resembled my husband’s.”

Aspirus Wausau Hospital accidentally gave the ring to another patient. She says the patient’s honesty made the transaction easy.

“He was very honest and said, ‘this not mine,’ and that made the whole process easy,” she said.

She says, despite the mix up, she doesn’t blame Aspirus. Throughout the pandemic, her husband was an essential worker and she understands how busy they are.

“I didn’t want to point the fingers at them because I know how overwhelmed they are,” Libby said.

With the ring back in her home, she says she can sleep peacefully.

“The best night’s sleep I’ve had in a month in a half,” she said. “I know it’s something physical, but I really was happy.”

