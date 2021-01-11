Madison police readying for potential Sunday protests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is taking steps to ensure its officers are ready for any potential protests over the outcome of the 2020 presidential race either this weekend – or in the coming weeks.

An MPD spokesperson confirmed the department is aware possible demonstrations this Sunday, adding that it is committed to allowing the community to express its First Amendment rights while still keeping the city safe.

“Balancing these goals and maintaining a safe environment under these circumstances is challenging,” MPD Public Information Office Tyler Grigg acknowledged.

Grigg also explained MPD has increased its staffing capacity over the next few weeks to ensure it has enough officers on the ready for any demonstrations.

The Wisconsin National Guard told NBC15 it has not received any requests for assistance related to the inauguration.

On Monday, first-floor windows of the state capitol building in downtown Madison were boarded up as a safety precaution ahead of any protests.

The date cited in MPD’s response, January 17, coincides with the one cited by Twitter in the statement the social media giant issued when it banned President Donald Trump’s personal account.

At the time, the company said “(p)lans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a secondary attack on the U.S. Capitol and state capitol buildings.”

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reported an internal FBI bulletin warned of armed protests being planned in all 50 state capitols between January 16 and January 20, which will be the day President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.

