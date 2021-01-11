Little Legends begins at Granite Peak Ski Area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak Ski Area has a new program for kids to learn to ski.

One hundred kids per session, ages six to twelve, will descend on Granite Peak to get their first taste of the sport.

The program lasts three weeks, for two hours every Sunday. The first one started January 10.

General Manager Greg Fisher said that this program is ideal for local families who can just drive over for the afternoon.

“Skiing is such a cool sport because, in the wintertime it gets you outside. And a lot of people, kids, tend to get inside, into video games, and not saying that that’s a bad thing, but the outdoor environment, especially this year, I think is uber-important,” he said.

Granite Peak is taking precautions against COVID-19, enforcing masks in the lift lines, and keeping dining capacity at 25 per cent.

The first day of Little Legends coincides with the last day of family festival, a weekend of family-oriented fun that also happens once a month.

“There’s events that go on throughout the day, so there’s a scavenger hunt on Saturdays, we had a groomer out here on display, so that the kids could check out a grooming machine. Today we were doing grooming rides,” said Fisher.

The little legends programs are sold out for January and February, but one is planned for March.

