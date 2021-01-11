Advertisement

First Alert Weather Monday Forecast - Remaining cloudy and mild for the start of the work week

By Chad Franzen
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Temperatures will continue to remain above average for the start of this work week, with limited amounts of sunshine at times throughout the next several days. While it has been very calm for the start of 2021, expect some breezy conditions to return later in the week.

In the short term, expect a slow warm up in temperatures throughout the next several days with lower to middle 30s popping up across central Wisconsin by Wednesday and Thursday. The next storm system will arrive by the end of the week and last into the weekend, with a much colder weather pattern taking over into next week. Expect a wintry mix for parts of central Wisconsin Thursday, with snow and some accumulation coming from it by Thursday afternoon. In addition, there will be some light snow showers possible Friday and early next week, but accumulations will be fairly minor at this time.

For most locations, snowfall for the season is approximately 7-14″ behind the seasonal norms, with very little chance of catching up to seasonal averages throughout the weekend and into the early part of next week.

