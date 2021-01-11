ADA: Wausau woman arrested with more than 100 doses of heroin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 35-year-old Wausau woman is behind bars on a $50,000 cash bond after prosecutors said they found more than 100 doses of heroin during a jail search.

Heather Fletcher was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 after she’s accused of leaving a house where a search warrant was about to be executed.

Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Patrick McMenamin explained in court Monday, authorities said heroin purchased at the home was tied to a recent overdose. Fletcher was arrested after drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. During a search at the jail, authorities found 13.19 grams of heroin. McMenamin described the amount as a ‘significant quantity’.

She’s charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fletcher is expected to learn if her case will head to trial on Jan. 20.

She was also ordered to have no contact with co-defendant Desco Hines, Joseph Chittum, and Amanda Williams.

