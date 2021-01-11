Advertisement

ADA: Wausau woman arrested with more than 100 doses of heroin

Heather Fletcher booking photo Jan. 7, 2021
Heather Fletcher booking photo Jan. 7, 2021(Marathon County Jail)
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 35-year-old Wausau woman is behind bars on a $50,000 cash bond after prosecutors said they found more than 100 doses of heroin during a jail search.

Heather Fletcher was arrested during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 after she’s accused of leaving a house where a search warrant was about to be executed.

Marathon County Assistant District Attorney Patrick McMenamin explained in court Monday, authorities said heroin purchased at the home was tied to a recent overdose. Fletcher was arrested after drug paraphernalia was found in the vehicle. During a search at the jail, authorities found 13.19 grams of heroin. McMenamin described the amount as a ‘significant quantity’.

She’s charged with possession of heroin with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fletcher is expected to learn if her case will head to trial on Jan. 20.

She was also ordered to have no contact with co-defendant Desco Hines, Joseph Chittum, and Amanda Williams.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lily Lavin, 4, of Hazelhurst receives treatment for MIS-C
Hazelhurst family says 4-year-old now cardiac patient after rare COVID side effect, MIS-C
Crews set up to board the first floor windows of the state capitol building in Madison,...
Wisconsin statehouse windows are being boarded up
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of...
House speeding to impeach Trump for Capitol ‘insurrection’
DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin

Latest News

Aaron Hardy-Opper booking photo courtesy: Marathon County Jail 2020
Wausau man pleads no contest to stabbing husband
Wisconsin Senate poised to pass COVID-19 relief package
Gov. Tony Evers addresses state on Nov. 10, 2020
Gov. Evers to deliver State of the State address at 7 p.m.
Ice fishing
DNR’s Free Fishing Weekend starts this Saturday
Tyler’s Playground looks to give a safe place to talk about mental health, and remember Tyler...
’Tyler’s Playground’ creates safe place to talk about mental health