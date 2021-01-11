Advertisement

2 killed in Waushara Co. head-on collision

A third person was injured and flown to UW Hospital for treatment.
(wcax)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST
WAUTOMA, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were killed in a head-on collision Saturday evening along a Waushara Co. highway.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, investigators determined one of the vehicles attempted to pass an eastbound semi around 5:45 p.m. on State Road 21, just past Co. Road V, when it collided with the oncoming vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office stated both drivers were pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the westbound vehicle that was struck by the passing driver was also injured. That individual was flown to UW Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the collision is still ongoing and the Sheriff’s Office noted it does not plan to release any more information about it.

NBC15 has reached out to the Waushara Co. Medical Examiner’s Office to see if it is able to release the names of the individuals at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office added the two deaths were the counties first traffic fatalities of the year.

