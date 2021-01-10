Software system launched to evaluate immune systems both before, after vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In line with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine across the country, a company is launching a software system for doctors to evaluate a patient’s immune system before being vaccinated, and after.

Todos Medical says the goal is to track when a person builds immunity for COVID-19, and how long the immunity will last.

Currently, health experts don’t know how long you’ll be immune from COVID after receiving the vaccines currently available for distribution, or how long you’ll be immune after contracting the virus.

“This is really on getting people to understand.. have they developed antibodies... is that antibody development also associated with cellular immunity and then tracking over time to see whether or not you can develop long-term immunity,” said Gerald Commissiong, CEO and President of Todos Medical.

The company currently distributes COVID-19 testing equipment to small labs around the state of Wisconsin.

