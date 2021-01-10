Keeping high school bowling going

EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - Bowling is back in Wisconsin, and those around the sport are relieved.

“It feels amazing to be out here, being able to coach these kids. Doing what they love and instilling the love of bowling that they have,” said Aleena Lapak, the head coach of the Edgar-Athens bowling team.

“It made us really, our group really, really happy to be able to make sure that those seniors get their year in,” added district 9 high school bowling coordinator Dale Elliott.

Precautions are in place, which helps keep players and coaches safe.

“We wearing masks between coaches and players during meets, during practices. Hand sanitizer, trying to social distance as much as we can,” Lapak said.

“It’s just a little less noisy in the building,” Elliott said. He added that besides that, it doesn’t feel that much different.

Normally 10-12 teams are in a building at one time, but now it’s just two.

“With only having two teams, you can keep the teams socially distanced from each other,” Elliott said.

“Normally we’re all jammed pack in there bowling against how many other teams, and this year it’s been nice just being able to focus on the team you’re against,” Lapak explained.

There’s a home and away team at every meet now, much like in basketball or football.

So far, for the Edgar-Athens bowling team, the precautions have been effective

“We’ve had maybe two instances of isolation. But nothing has come of it,” Lapak said.

Across the whole league, it’s a similar story.

“We have not had, as far as I know, any sick kids,” Elliott said.

The season means a lot, and there’s more to go.

“We’re only halfway through this season, and watching how much they’ve improved has been so rewarding,” Lapak said.

Here’s to many more strikes in their futures.

