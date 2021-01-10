Jayme Closs’ family shares public message 2 years after her safe return

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been two years since Barron County teen, Jayme Closs returned home after being kidnapped.

Jayme’s family is sharing a message with the public, thanking people for their support.

Her aunt and current guardian, Jennifer Smith posted to Facebook a message of gratitude for Jayme’s safe return, bravery, and to the strangers who helped get her to safety.

She says Jayme is “doing good” and taking life day by day. Despite COVID restrictions, she says Jayme is enjoying activities like dancing.

Jayme’s story gained world wide attention back in October of 2018 after Jayme was taken from her home following her parents’ murders. She escaped after being held captive for 88 days.

The kidnapper, Jake Patterson is serving a life sentence.

