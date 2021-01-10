First Alert Weather: Stuck in the clouds to start week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Once again, clouds dominated across most of North Central Wisconsin on Sunday, keeping temperatures in the 20s. Remaining mostly cloudy for tonight with lows in the upper teens to around 20.

Lots of clouds, patchy fog possible overnight. (WSAW)

Considerable cloudiness on Monday with highs close to 30. Tuesday features intervals of clouds and some sunshine with afternoon readings topping out in the low to mid 30s. Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.

Our next weather maker is forecast to arrive on Thursday in the form of a cold front. Initially, a light mix of rain/snow showers is possible in the morning, but as chillier air works in, periods of snow or snow showers will be the main story for the afternoon into the evening hours. Snowfall of 1-3″ is possible. Breezy and cool as temps drop from the low 30s back into the 20s to upper teens by later in the day.

Snow or snow showers possible with a cold front Thursday. (WSAW)

Brisk and colder Friday with snow showers in most of the region, lake effect snow in the far north. Temperatures in the teens. Next weekend continues the colder conditions with more clouds than breaks of sun. Highs next weekend in the mid to upper teens.

In the wake of a cold front, temps will be a bit below average. (WSAW)

Colder to Start Next Week (WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.