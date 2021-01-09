Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind discusses Wednesday’s riot at United States Capitol

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - United States Representative Ron Kind (D) for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district held a press conference via Zoom Friday afternoon following the riot at the U.S. Capitol this week.

Rep. Kind says the country should expect a full investigation on how and why the U.S. Capitol security were unprepared Wednesday afternoon.

“I think there has to be some type of accountability to involve it,” Kind said. “And we will be immediately commencing an investigation of why the security was breached so badly last Wednesday.”

As of now, five people are dead and several have been injured due to the riot that took place in Washington, D.C. earlier this week.

