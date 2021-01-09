Advertisement

Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind discusses Wednesday’s riot at United States Capitol

Rep. Kind says investigation underway to help bring those who stormed the Capitol to justice
Rep. Kind says investigation underway to help bring those who stormed the Capitol to justice
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - United States Representative Ron Kind (D) for Wisconsin’s 3rd congressional district held a press conference via Zoom Friday afternoon following the riot at the U.S. Capitol this week.

Rep. Kind says the country should expect a full investigation on how and why the U.S. Capitol security were unprepared Wednesday afternoon.

“I think there has to be some type of accountability to involve it,” Kind said. “And we will be immediately commencing an investigation of why the security was breached so badly last Wednesday.”

As of now, five people are dead and several have been injured due to the riot that took place in Washington, D.C. earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Vaccine distribution for Virginia remains in phase 1A. There is no timetable for when the...
Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout could begin in late spring

Latest News

Pat Suplicki stands in his Packers Man Cave, which has taken him seven years to construct.
Stevens Point Packers super fan finds home in his “dream man cave”
DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
Lots of clouds tonight with patchy fog possible.
First Alert Weather: Some sun to end the weekend
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire