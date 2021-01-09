Wausau agencies determine whether to continue 80-hour COVID-19 paid leave

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - While the federal stimulus package for 2021 kept some of the COVID-19 protections for employees, some decisions were left up to employers to continue. For public entities, like the City of Wausau and the Wausau School District, much of the protections stayed the same, but the 80-hours of paid COVID-19 leave was not included.

Monday the Wausau Human Resources Committee will meet to vote on a recommendation about what the city should do regarding that leave. The human resources director, Toni Vanderboom, said she is recommending to give a new 80-hours of emergency paid sick leave to employees through July 1. The federal government recommended rolling the 80-hours from the previous year through 2021 to be eligible for some tax credits, but Vanderboom explained as a municipality they are not able to get those tax credits.

They also looked at how the leave was used by employees.

“The folks that have used those 80-hours already are individuals who are frontline,” she said. “We have a lot of people, snowplows, firefighters who have to go out on calls, police officers and if we only carryover balances, those people would have to use their own sick leave and they’re the people most likely to be on the frontline and handling COVID.”

About a quarter of city employees have used at least some of the hours they are allotted whether to quarantine, isolate, or care for a loved one. Vanderboom gave an example of if a family of four got COVID-19, they could potentially be required to quarantine for a total of six weeks, especially if the children are younger and require adult supervision and assistance.

In the Wausau School District, about half of the employees have used the COVID leave. It has also chosen to start a new round of 10 days of COVID leave for the full year for its employees, largely thinking of the staff who cannot work from home, like custodians and kitchen staff.

“We didn’t want them penalized if they had already used an allotment of 10 days and then had another quarantine that would come up, which has happened to a number of our staff over time,” Tabatha Gundrum, the district’s human resources director said.

Both directors mentioned the family medical leave expansion, which allowed employees to go on leave if they could not get child care or if a child’s school suddenly closed, largely did not use that time, though a few did.

As for the COVID-19 vaccine, both directors said they will strongly encourage employees to get the vaccine when they can, however, neither anticipated requiring it. Gundrum, however, expects a lot of the staff in the district to get the vaccine since about 90% got a flu shot this year, which she noted is more than typical and likely due to COVID-19.

