Stevens Point Packers super fan finds home in his “dream man cave”

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - As Pat Suplicki walks through his Packers home, he tells the story with each piece of the hundreds of memorabilia he has.

“This is my idol here, Bart Starr. This is signed by him,” Suplicki said as he points to a signed Bart Star image.

“I’ve collected since I was a 3rd grader. It’s got everything that you’d like.”

His basement is one of the best sports man caves you’ll see, and it’s made by one of the biggest Packers fans you’ll meet.

Pat Suplicki points to his autographed photo of Bart Starr. (WSAW)

“We’ve watch great games down here, we’ve watched not so great games down here,” Suplicki said with a snicker.

For seven years, Suplicki has been slowly crafting the room of green and gold. But the collection is a lifetime’s worth.

“Ever since I was 3 years old to 59, I’ve been a Packer fan,” he said.

While he uses it to show off his pride for the Pack, it’s filled with sentimental memories.

“These two pictures are the guys I go to football games with. Both playoff games,” Suplicki says emotionally as he points to an image of him and his group of fellow Packer fans.

To the visitor, it’s pretty clear that Suplicki bleeds green and gold. Now, he might be immortalized as one.

Pat Suplicki poses with his friends at the 1997 NFC Championship Game (WSAW)

“When I found out about it, I was really humbled. I didn’t know what to say,” Suplicki said.

Suplicki is a top ten finalist for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame. He was nominated by his daughter and when he find out, it was a surreal moment.

“I got really quiet. To be nominated then to be top 10. It’s like you’re at the tip of your game,” Suplicki said.

He would obviously like to finish on top. But for this diehard cheese head, it’s just an honor to be a finalist.

“You know, to be in the top ten. That’s great. If I don’t get at, at least I’m in the top ten. I can put those articles on the wall and say, “‘I made the top ten,’” Suplicki said emotionally.

You can see Suplicky’s bio and vote for him once a day on the Packers website here.

