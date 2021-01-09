Advertisement

Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk named AP second-team All-Pro

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an...
New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71) pass blocks during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Kevin Sabitus)(Kevin Sabitus | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WSAW) - For the third time in his career, Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk has been named an Associated Press All-Pro. Ramczyk garnered AP second-team All-Pro this year.

Ramczyk was named first-team last year, after being a second-team pick in 2018. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2017 draft. He has only missed one game in his four-year career.

He played every offensive snap as a rookie and has never played less than 95% of snaps during a regular season.

Ramczyk and the Saints play the Bears in the Wild Card Round on Sunday.

