Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk named AP second-team All-Pro

NEW ORLEANS (WSAW) - For the third time in his career, Stevens Point native Ryan Ramczyk has been named an Associated Press All-Pro. Ramczyk garnered AP second-team All-Pro this year.

Ramczyk was named first-team last year, after being a second-team pick in 2018. The 26-year-old was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2017 draft. He has only missed one game in his four-year career.

He played every offensive snap as a rookie and has never played less than 95% of snaps during a regular season.

Ramczyk and the Saints play the Bears in the Wild Card Round on Sunday.

