‘Save the Republic’ rally takes place in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Get Involved organization plans ‘Save the Republic’ rally in Wausau Saturday afternoon.

Organizers and attendees met to discuss the future of the United States, according to rally-goer Sue Andrews.

Andrews says many local and federal politicians were present, including Congressman Tom Tiffany (R), representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district. Newschannel 7 reached out to Congressman Tiffany multiple times Saturday and did not hear back.

She says today’s rally gave many rally-goers lots of hope.

“I think it gave a lot of us conservatives some hope because we’re all concerned about the direction this country is going,” Andrews said. “Especially with this new administration, and we don’t want to lose our freedoms.”

