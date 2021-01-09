Advertisement

‘Save the Republic’ rally takes place in Wausau

Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 5:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- Get Involved organization plans ‘Save the Republic’ rally in Wausau Saturday afternoon.

Organizers and attendees met to discuss the future of the United States, according to rally-goer Sue Andrews.

Andrews says many local and federal politicians were present, including Congressman Tom Tiffany (R), representative for Wisconsin’s 7th congressional district. Newschannel 7 reached out to Congressman Tiffany multiple times Saturday and did not hear back.

She says today’s rally gave many rally-goers lots of hope.

“I think it gave a lot of us conservatives some hope because we’re all concerned about the direction this country is going,” Andrews said. “Especially with this new administration, and we don’t want to lose our freedoms.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DOJ: Missing infant found dead in southern Wisconsin
Photo courtesy: Healing for Jayme Closs - Facebook
Jayme Closs’ family shares public message 2 years after her safe return
Jeanne Hoffman believes she contracted COVID-19 while teaching in-person in the Kenosha Unified...
Wis. teacher says she caught COVID-19 in classroom, leading to husband’s death
Woman is reunited with late husband's missing wedding ring
Wausau woman is reunited with late husband’s missing wedding ring

Latest News

Temperatures still remain above average for this part of January.
First Alert Weather Monday Forecast - Remaining cloudy and mild for the start of the work week
Kids Learn To Ski
Kids Learn To Ski
Lots of clouds on Monday and continued cool.
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Keeping High School Bowling Alive
Keeping High School Bowling Alive
Woman Is Reunited With Late Husband's Ring
Woman Is Reunited With Late Husband's Ring