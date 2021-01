WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday’s prep highlights include Makenna Guden breaking Edgar’s all-time school scoring record vs. Athens, Medford moving to the top of the Great Northern Conference with a win over Mosinee in girls hoops, Wausau West remaining unbeaten by beating Merrill in girls basketball, #9 Athens dominating Tomahawk in boys hoops.

