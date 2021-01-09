Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Some sun to end the weekend

Clouds with patchy fog possible tonight. Sunshine makes a cameo appearance tomorrow.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - By this point, you can probably count the number of hours of seeing sunshine from day to day on one hand. Although the clouds won the day on Saturday, there is hope for a brighter Sunday afternoon.

Mostly cloudy tonight with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid teens to around 20s. Sunday starts off with plenty of clouds, breaking for intervals of sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

The work week kicks off with copious amounts of clouds on Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon readings top out in the low to mid 30s. Partly sunny on Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.

The next risk of rain/snow showers is on Thursday as a cold front rolls across North Central Wisconsin. Highs in the mid 30s. Noticeably colder Friday into next weekend with lake effect snow a good bet across the far north on Friday. Temperatures on Friday in the mid teens. Saturday is cold with still plenty of clouds around. Highs in the upper teens.

