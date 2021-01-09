Advertisement

Edgar’s Makenna Guden breaks all-time school scoring record

By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) -After breaking the Edgar record for most points scored by a girls basketball player on Tuesday, Makenna Guden broke the school record period on Friday against Athens.

The senior guard needed 13 points going into the game against the Blue Jays to break Larry Brown’s Edgar record of 1,275. She hit a three with under a minute left in the first half to sit alone atop the school record books.

Guden said of the moment, “Pretty in shock, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. But (I was) still locked into the game. So I wasn’t, I don’t know like overly thrilled because we still had a game to finish. My team still needed me, I still needed my team there the rest of the game.

“So I mean it was a surreal moment within the moment, but we’ve still got more work to do.”

Guden finished with 17 points in the game, as the Wildcats defeated the Blue Jays 60-43 to improve to 7-4 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Vaccine distribution for Virginia remains in phase 1A. There is no timetable for when the...
Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout could begin in late spring

Latest News

Edgar vs. Athens 1-8-21
Prep Highlights 1-8-21
Makenna Guden breaks Edgar scoring record
Makenna Guden breaks Edgar scoring record
Prep Highlights 1/8
Gary Suter (right) stands next his son Jake Suter (left) at a Lakeland Union hockey practice.
Continuing the Suter legacy