Edgar’s Makenna Guden breaks all-time school scoring record

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) -After breaking the Edgar record for most points scored by a girls basketball player on Tuesday, Makenna Guden broke the school record period on Friday against Athens.

The senior guard needed 13 points going into the game against the Blue Jays to break Larry Brown’s Edgar record of 1,275. She hit a three with under a minute left in the first half to sit alone atop the school record books.

Guden said of the moment, “Pretty in shock, I don’t think it’s really sunk in yet. But (I was) still locked into the game. So I wasn’t, I don’t know like overly thrilled because we still had a game to finish. My team still needed me, I still needed my team there the rest of the game.

“So I mean it was a surreal moment within the moment, but we’ve still got more work to do.”

Guden finished with 17 points in the game, as the Wildcats defeated the Blue Jays 60-43 to improve to 7-4 on the season.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.