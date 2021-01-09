DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest numbers from the Department of Health Services reveal 36 deaths and 120 more hospitalizations in the past day.

The latest report comes just a day after the agency recorded more than half a million people have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There were 3,046 new cases Saturday, according to DHS numbers.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update. Yesterday, we topped 500,000 confirmed cases. It took 35 days to add the last 100,000 to our case count. For reference, we hit 400,000 on December 4. Please help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna4b1Jp pic.twitter.com/ZTSOou3sWM — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) January 9, 2021

In all, 5,155 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to the virus. Additionally, the DHS reports 22,326 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized with the virus since the onset of the pandemic.

Hospitals are reportedly at 83 percent capacity—up two percentage points from last week.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “very high” level of case activity. Menominee county is the only county currently seeing a “critically high” case activity level.

