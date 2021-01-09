DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest numbers from the Department of Health Services reveal 36 deaths and 120 more hospitalizations in the past day.
The latest report comes just a day after the agency recorded more than half a million people have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
There were 3,046 new cases Saturday, according to DHS numbers.
In all, 5,155 people in Wisconsin have died from complications related to the virus. Additionally, the DHS reports 22,326 Wisconsinites have been hospitalized with the virus since the onset of the pandemic.
Hospitals are reportedly at 83 percent capacity—up two percentage points from last week.
The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “very high” level of case activity. Menominee county is the only county currently seeing a “critically high” case activity level.
