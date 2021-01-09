Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Fleet Farm in Wausau is planning to open Saturday afternoon after Wausau Fire Department responded to a small fire in its store.

The department made a post on it’s Facebook page at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. It’s unclear when the fire started.

Wausau Police told NewsChannel 7 no one was hurt in the fire. As of now, the store remains closed, however the Automotive Department and gas station are open.

Despite the Wausau Fire Facebook post, “The fire is out but crews remain on scene overhauling and assisting Fleet Farm staff.” Initially the Wausau Fire Department had said it was “doubtful” the store would reopen Saturday due to smoke and water. However, after NewsChannel 7 spoke to General Manager Sam Frosch he said they hoped to reopen sometime Saturday afternoon.

“There was a small electrical fire in our candy and snacks area,” Frosch said. “Customers can expect to see minor damage and clean up when they come in the store today.”

A picture from our crew on scene shows NorthStar Restoration is at Fleet Farm helping with clean up from the fire.

Battalion Chief of Wausau Fire Department Jeremy Kopp says they are investigating the cause of the fire, but they don’t suspect foul play.

“We’re going to start doing our reports and finish up our investigation,” Kopp said. “As of right now, it’s under investigation, but there’s nothing suspicious.”

