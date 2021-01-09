Aspirus will fund students’ schooling to promote CNA program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus and Northcentral Technical College have teamed up in an effort to give people the incentive, and the ability, to join the healthcare workforce as a certified nursing assistant.

Aspirus will pay the tuition, books, scrub costs and a stipend for any student admitted to this new program.

It aims to make the training possible to those edged out of the workforce, or who fear leaving a job to go back to school.

“So this way they will get their CNA done, it will be paid for, and they can continue on their education and they continue working as a CNA and getting that valuable patient experience,” said Aspirus’ Talent Delivery Partner Aaron Shoepke.

The program will take five weeks, and involve a combination of virtual learning and in-person skill labs.

If state-certified, the students will earn a guaranteed job at Aspirus.

The program will see its first group of students on January 25, with new groups starting every two weeks.

At least six classes are planned at this time, and the first is already full.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.