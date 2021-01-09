Alice in Dairyland makes history

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Alice in Dairyland finals will not take place this year, instead Julia Nunes, the current Alice in Dairyland will take over the position for a second year.

It is the first time in its 73-year history that an Alice in Dairyland will hold the title for 2 years. Just halfway through her first year as Alice, Julia Nunes is ready for the challenge.

“It will be an adventure,” said Julia Nunes, the current Alice in Dairyland. Nunes was selected as the 73rd Alice in Dairyland in July of 2020, recently she was asked to extend her contract and was selected as the 74th Alice. “I was kind of shocked just because I wasn’t expecting that but it’s an opportunity of a lifetime and it’s hard to pass that up,” Nunes said.

Alice in Dairyland has a long tradition of serving as an ambassador for Wisconsin agriculture. “We’ve selected an Alice every year since 1948 when the program started,” said Krista Knigge, the Division of Agriculture Administrator for DACTP.

But for the first time in history, an Alice will serve a 2-year term. “I think that it will hopefully allow me to do some of those things that makes the Alice in Dairyland program so special, attending some of those events if they are able to happen and I’m hopeful for the next year,” Nunes added.

For now, Alice in Dairyland remains a mainly virtual position. “Alice reaches audiences in a different way then a teacher might for example,” Knigge added. Alice’s goal is to get the word out through social media. “Reaching a new audience hopefully meeting those people online who haven’t met Alice in Dairyland before or maybe who aren’t from an agriculture background and teach them or show them something unique that we produce here in Wisconsin,” Nunes said.

While social media has kept her busy, she is ready to get back out into the public as soon as it is safe. “I’m really excited mostly to get out to farms again. I haven’t been able to tour a lot of farms and meeting the farmers who produce all of these great products is something that I really, really enjoy,” Nunes added.

Now she has another full year to continue spreading her love and knowledge of Wisconsin agriculture. “This is an opportunity that I can’t pass up, it’s a dream job and I’m excited to do it for 2 years,” Nunes said.

The finals for selecting the 75th Alice in Dairyland will take place in Dane county in May of 2022. For now, Julia Nunes is continuing her virtual work at her parents farm near Chippewa Falls and gets to help out around the farm. To follow everything she is up to, be sure to follow Alice in Dairyland on social media.

