15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper rescued a 15-year-old girl from bridge overpass near Wausau with the help of a citizen.

The 15-year-old was seen hanging onto the bridge’s railing, with one arm, above the Big Rib River by a state trooper, according to to Wisconsin State Patrol.

In a Twitter post, Wisconsin State Patrol said the trooper, “stopped his cruiser and ran to the girl, who was now hanging by her fingertips. The trooper immediately reached over, grabbed ahold of her arm, and, with the help of another motorist, the two pulled the girl to safety.”

Wisconsin State Patrol says the girl was then taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for a medical evaluation.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.

