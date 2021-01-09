Advertisement

15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau

Big Rib River bridge overpass
Big Rib River bridge overpass(WSAW)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jan. 9, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper rescued a 15-year-old girl from bridge overpass near Wausau with the help of a citizen.

The 15-year-old was seen hanging onto the bridge’s railing, with one arm, above the Big Rib River by a state trooper, according to to Wisconsin State Patrol.

In a Twitter post, Wisconsin State Patrol said the trooper, “stopped his cruiser and ran to the girl, who was now hanging by her fingertips. The trooper immediately reached over, grabbed ahold of her arm, and, with the help of another motorist, the two pulled the girl to safety.”

Wisconsin State Patrol says the girl was then taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance for a medical evaluation.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incident.

Stay with us online and on air for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Vaccine distribution for Virginia remains in phase 1A. There is no timetable for when the...
Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout could begin in late spring

Latest News

Pat Suplicki stands in his Packers Man Cave, which has taken him seven years to construct.
Stevens Point Packers super fan finds home in his “dream man cave”
DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
Lots of clouds tonight with patchy fog possible.
First Alert Weather: Some sun to end the weekend
Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire