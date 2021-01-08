Advertisement

Wisconsin crosses half a million positive COVID-19 cases

COVID in Wisconsin
COVID in Wisconsin(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin broke 500,000 positive cases of the coronavirus on Friday, two days after the state eclipse 5,000 dead.

As of Friday, 502,012 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,119 have died, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported.

Wisconsin’s death count is the 22nd highest in the country overall and the 32nd highest per capita at 94 deaths per 100,000 people, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 170, a drop of 5.6%. The two-week average of new cases has been rising for the past two weeks after a gradual decrease following a peak in mid-November.

There were 633 new cases per 100,000 people in Wisconsin over the past two weeks, which ranks 35th in the country for new cases per capita.

Also on Friday, Gov. Tony Evers joined with seven other Democratic governors in asking federal health officials to release more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The governors allege that President Donald Trump’s administration is holding back the shots.

As of Thursday, Wisconsin had administered vaccine to 105,000 people, with 5,000 more receiving both doses, according to the state health department.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Vaccine distribution for Virginia remains in phase 1A. There is no timetable for when the...
Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout could begin in late spring

Latest News

Pat Suplicki stands in his Packers Man Cave, which has taken him seven years to construct.
Stevens Point Packers super fan finds home in his “dream man cave”
DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
Lots of clouds tonight with patchy fog possible.
First Alert Weather: Some sun to end the weekend
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire