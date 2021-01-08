Advertisement

Stimulus payments: Where are you?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their stimulus payments from the federal government, because of a distribution glitch.

Intuit TurboTax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments at all.

One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected.

Those most likely to be impacted used refund anticipation loans or similar products.

In those cases, stimulus payments may have been directed to a temporary bank account set up by the online tax preparation firm they used when filing their 2019 tax return.

It might also have affected some people who changed banks recently and the IRS wasn’t given their new checking account information yet.

The IRS said Friday it’s taking immediate steps to redirect payments to the correct accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Vaccine distribution for Virginia remains in phase 1A. There is no timetable for when the...
Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout could begin in late spring

Latest News

Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Pat Suplicki stands in his Packers Man Cave, which has taken him seven years to construct.
Stevens Point Packers super fan finds home in his “dream man cave”
DHS: 36 deaths, 120 more hospitalized due to COVID-19
Lots of clouds tonight with patchy fog possible.
First Alert Weather: Some sun to end the weekend
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered