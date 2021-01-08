Advertisement

Share Your Holidays donations will help well into the new year, do more than stock pantry shelves

Amount collected in 2020 shattered old record
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We may call it Share Your Holidays, but the impact of your generosity goes well beyond Hanukkah, Christmas and the new year.

The final tally for this year’s effort was a record shattering $208,000 including matching grants. All of it will go to the Salvation Army and Neighbors’ Place. That kind of money puts a lot of food on a lot of tables says Donna Ambrose, the executive director at The Neighbors’ Place.

“A dollar is equal to three meals, so we stretch every dollar to so much more than people purchasing food locally.”

Along with the food for the food pantries, that generosity will help out even more. It funds the lunch program and warming center at the Salvation Army and buys cleaning supplies, diapers and hygiene products for people to get from The Neighbors’ Place.

It will also keep both charities safer until COVID-19 goes away for good.

The Salvation Army’s Major Paul Logan says, “supplies needed to keep everything sanitized and clean and COVID free as much as possible.”

A growing number of people are needing help as the pandemic drags on.

“Since, April, we’ve seen more than 700 new households, we imagine it’s going to continue to rise,” says Ambrose.

Your huge influx of cash will keep the help coming from both places.

“Help out through the first part of the year, into maybe mid year,” says Major Logan.

Thank you again from all of us for Sharing Your Holidays.

Our plan for next year, when hopefully the pandemic is well behind us, is to bring back the non-perishable donations portion of the effort back.

