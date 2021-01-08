Advertisement

Rodgers, three other Packers make 1st-Team AP All-Pro

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers and Corey Linsley after...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers and Corey Linsley after riunning for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CST
(AP) - Aaron Rodgers Davante Adams, David Bahktiari and Corey Linsley have been named 1st-team AP All-Pro, the AP announced today.

Aaron Rodgers, who guided Green Bay (13-3) to the top seed in the NFC, makes his third team, as does Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Selected for the first time in the offensive skill positions are 2,000-yard rusher Derrick Henry of Tennessee, Buffalo wideout Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in catches and yards receiving, and Rodgers’ favorite target, Davante Adams.

The Packers and Colts both have four All-Pros. Green Bay left tackle David Bakhtiari makes his second appearance, and center Corey Linsley his first. Indianapolis has interior lineman DeForest Buckner and linebacker Darius Leonard on the defense, left guard Quenton Nelson on offense, and George Odum as the special teamer. Nelson is a three-time All-Pro, Leonard a double selection, while Buckner and Odum make it for the first time.

In all, 18 players represent the AFC, which is considered the stronger conference this season, and 11 for the NFC. Exactly half of the 32 clubs have a 2020 All-Pro.

