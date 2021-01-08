Advertisement

Rhinelander Partners in Education launches new initiative with Golden Apple Award Program

(WJHG)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:18 PM CST
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - To recognize innovation and professionalism in local educators, Rhinelander PIE has launched its first-ever Golden Apple Award program.

“The work our educators do in our community is critically important. Seeing our teachers work, especially during these times, in providing the best possible opportunity for all our children, does not go unnoticed. The hard work, dedication, and innovation being shown need to be recognized,” shares Ryan Zietlow, Rhinelander PIE board member. “We would like to engage our community in taking a few moments by nominating an educator that has gone above and beyond, impacting the lives of our children.”

Nominations may be found on the Rhinelander Partners in Education website at www.rhinelanderpie.com. Nominations are currently open and need to be submitted by February 17th. A committee of community leaders and retired educators will review all nominations and final selections for the Golden Apple will be recognized at an appreciation event in May.

Rhinelander PIE is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization comprised of area business, education and community leaders that strives to connect the community, businesses and students together in a collaborative approach.

For questions about the Golden Apple Award, please contact PIE board member Ryan Zietlow at rzietlow@ymcanw.org

