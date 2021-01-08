Rep. Tom Tiffany: “I don’t ever appease the executive branch.”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just before 3:00 this morning, Congress finalized President-elect Biden’s electoral college victory.

But not before some lawmakers still objected to the victory, because of what they say are election irregularities. That includes two Wisconsin congressmen, Rep. Scott Fitzgerald and Rep. Tom Tiffany. Tiffany represents the 7th congressional district, which is most of the NewsChannel 7 viewing area.

After everything that took place in Washington, D.C. yesterday to try and disrupt the confirmation process, a few lawmakers decided against objecting-- including Wisconsin Republican senator Ron Johnson.

Congressman Tom Tiffany, a Republican, didn’t change his mind and objected to Arizona and Pennsylvania.

I asked him whether that could be seen as a last ditch effort to appease President Trump, to which he disagreed with that perception.

“I don’t ever appease the executive branch. I didn’t do it with Governor (Scott) Walker when I was in the (Wisconsin state) legislature, and I have not done it to President Trump,” Tiffany said. “And I won’t do it for any other chief executive. I look at the merits of what was going on here (in Wisconsin), I thought it was very important to get this message out. Wisconsin needs to follow their election law.”

When the final gavel dropped around 3 in the morning after a long day, it signaled the end of a tumultuous political season. But Tiffany says the work on Wisconsin’s election process is just beginning.

“What is going to happen is people are going to lose faith in the election. This will be something that I’ll be focused on the next two years”

Congressman Tiffany is back in Wisconsin. He says he has every intention of attending President-elect Biden’s inauguration in 13 days, January 20.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.