Remains of 115th Fighter Wing pilot return home

The hero’s welcome took place at the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones died last month in a fighter jet crash.
Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones died last month in a fighter jet crash. Today, his remains returned to Madison.
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A hero’s welcome took place on Saturday to honor Major Durwood “Hawk” Jones’ remains return home after he died in a military jet crash in December.

His remains arrived from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Maj. Jones was killed when his F-16 crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Dec. 8.

In accordance with U.S. Air Force policy, all military personnel who are killed in the line of duty are received through the Air Force Mortuary Affairs Office in Dover.

The hero’s welcome took place at the 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Following the arrival, a processional began at approximately 11:45 a.m. from the 115th Fighter Wing’s main gate. It then proceeded to Anderson Street towards Packers Avenue and followed Highway 113 to County Highway M in Westport. The processional headed to Allen Boulevard in Middleton before ending at Cress Funeral and Cremation Services on University Avenue in Madison.

The family is asking for privacy upon the arrival at the funeral home and ask people not to congregate on the funeral home grounds.

The Air National Guard noted Jones was a decorated combat veteran, having deployed to Japan and Korea in 2015 and 2017, respectively. He also was deployed to Afghanistan in 2019 as part of Operation Freedom Sentinel.

The 115th Fighter Wing will honor Major Durwood "Hawk" Jones with a hero's welcome tomorrow, January 9th, as his remains...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Friday, January 8, 2021

