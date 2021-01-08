Advertisement

Putting your physical and mental wellbeing resolutions into action

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s 2021, and with that comes a newfound sense of optimism and hope for what we all want to achieve in the months to come. As we start to put those New Year’s resolutions into action, it’s more important than ever to focus on your physical and mental wellbeing, and part of that is making time for the gym. With a fresh, new year officially underway, Planet Fitness’ Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday to share how we can create our own success.

Savage oversees fitness programming at many of its clubs across the country and is also an instructor for Planet Fitness’ ‘Home Work-In’ digital workout series. Born and raised in Maryland, he has returned to his hometown in 2011 at which time he joined the Planet Fitness team, and has been there ever since.

Planet Fitness’ ‘Home Work-In’ digital workout series consists of 20 minute (or less) daily, live workouts on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube that don’t require any equipment, designed to combat stress while keeping us all physically and mentally fit. For anyone who can’t participate live, each workout is also available on the Planet Fitness Facebook page and YouTube after the broadcast is over.

