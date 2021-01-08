Advertisement

Portage County reaching out to Phase 1A members not affiliated with hospitals or nursing homes

(Jack Bassett)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:58 AM CST
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Division of Public Health asking people that meet the Phase 1A criteria for COVID-19 vaccination, but are not affiliated with a health care system, hospital, or long-term care facility to contact them to receive a vaccination.

Health care personnel categories in Phase 1A include:

• Anesthesia-related team members
• Behavioral health providers, including psychologists, therapists, counselors
• Certified nursing assistant, nursing assistant, nurse aide, medical assistant
• Chiropractors
• Clinical ethicist
• Dental services, including dentist, dental hygienist, dental assistants
• Direct care personnel, for example, people who provide direct care to patients,
including in their homes (for example, personal care assistant, home health
worker)
• Emergency medical responders (EMR), including emergency medical
technician/paramedic including all levels of EMRs
• Environmental services, food & nutrition, buildings & grounds in patient care
setting
• Health care trainees
• Hospice workers
• Nurse, including community settings
• Long-term care facilities staff
• Pharmacist/pharmacist assistant
• Phlebotomist and laboratory personnel
• Physician assistant/nurse practitioners
• Physicians (MD/DO – all settings)
• Public health workers providing vaccines and testing for COVID-19
• Radiation therapy technologists (RTTs)/radiologic technologists (RTs)
• Respiratory therapists
• Security personnel
• Spiritual care provider
• Social work, case management, Child Life staff
• Therapy services, for example, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech
therapy
• Transportation services to and from health care settings, for example, testing
sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care

PCDPH asks that those organizations and individuals who meet the criteria and are looking to get vaccinated, call 715-345-5350 or email PCPublicHealth@co.portage.wi.us.

The explanation for Phase 1A and those who are currently eligible for the vaccine has been defined as, “individuals who provide direct patient services or engage in healthcare services that place them into contact with patients who may have COVID19.”

