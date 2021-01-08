Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout could begin in late spring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Adults over the age of 65 or individuals with underlying health conditions who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine will likely be able to do so by late spring or early summer.

The timeline was disclosed Friday as part of a Marathon County Public Health Department news release addressing COVID-19 vaccination questions.

The county is currently in Phase 1A.

In mid-December there were 108 agencies registered to give vaccines in Wisconsin. That number has grown tenfold as there are now more than 1,000.

County health leaders estimate Marathon County is still weeks away from entering Phase 1B. Phase 1B includes essential workers in education, food and agriculture, utilities, police, firefighters, corrections officers and transportation.

