Packers will host season ticket holders at first playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -In a first since the pandemic began, the Packers have announced that they will welcome season ticket holders who opted-in for the 2020 season at Lambeau Field for their first playoff game two weekends from now.

Approximately 6,000 tickets will be available to purchase for season ticket holders on Ticketmaster, according to a release from the team. Tickets will be sold in pods of either two, four, or six. Face coverings will be required at all times and the expectation is that people within a pod come from the same household. Tailgating will be prohibited.

The team has hosted employees, family of employees, and a small number of frontline workers at their last four home games.

“Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games. We’re looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’ve seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans.”

The Packers are the #1 seed in the NFC and have the only bye in the conference. They could play any one of four possible teams in the Divisional Round, depending on the results of this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.