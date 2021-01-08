Advertisement

Packers will host season ticket holders at first playoff game

Front line workers were invited to Saturday's Packers game at Lambeau Field.
Front line workers were invited to Saturday's Packers game at Lambeau Field.(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -In a first since the pandemic began, the Packers have announced that they will welcome season ticket holders who opted-in for the 2020 season at Lambeau Field for their first playoff game two weekends from now.

Approximately 6,000 tickets will be available to purchase for season ticket holders on Ticketmaster, according to a release from the team. Tickets will be sold in pods of either two, four, or six. Face coverings will be required at all times and the expectation is that people within a pod come from the same household. Tailgating will be prohibited.

The team has hosted employees, family of employees, and a small number of frontline workers at their last four home games.

“Our players have enjoyed the energy provided by the limited fans we’ve had over the past four games. We’re looking forward to welcoming our Season Ticket Holders to add to that atmosphere in the playoffs,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We’ve seen our COVID-19 protocols in action and are confident we can safely add additional fans.”

The Packers are the #1 seed in the NFC and have the only bye in the conference. They could play any one of four possible teams in the Divisional Round, depending on the results of this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wausau Fire Department responded to a fire at Fleet Farm on Saturday, Jan. 9. The fire is out...
Update: Fleet Farm in Wausau plans to open Saturday after small fire
Big Rib River bridge overpass
15-year-old rescued from bridge overpass near Wausau
Wallace Bowers
18th OWI arrest for driver accused of knocking out Green Bay power
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
Vaccine distribution for Virginia remains in phase 1A. There is no timetable for when the...
Phase 1C of COVID-19 vaccine rollout could begin in late spring

Latest News

Edgar vs. Athens 1-8-21
Prep Highlights 1-8-21
Makenna Guden breaks Edgar scoring record
Makenna Guden breaks Edgar scoring record
Prep Highlights 1/8
Edgar senior guard Makenna Guden after breaking the all-time school scoring record.
Edgar’s Makenna Guden breaks all-time school scoring record
Gary Suter (right) stands next his son Jake Suter (left) at a Lakeland Union hockey practice.
Continuing the Suter legacy