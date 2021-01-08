Mosinee’s Kowalski feeling grand

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) -Before last season, nobody in Mosinee boys basketball program history had ever scored 1,000 career points.

This week, for the second year in a row, someone in purple hit that number. This time, it was star point guard Cyle Kowalski.

“He’s always been like a bucket,” says Drayton Lehman, Mosinee guard and one of Kowalski’s teammates.

After Luke Spink became the first 1,000-point scorer in program history last year, Kowalski decided he had to join the club. He needed just 12 points on Tuesday night to reach an incredible milestone.

“When I made that bucket, it just kind of felt like a relief of stress off me,” says Kowalski. “And it was just like a really rewarding moment.”

Kowalski’s journey to 1,000 is one of consistency. He averaged just six points a game as a freshman. But he jumped to 15 a night as a sophomore, 16 a game last year, and you guessed it, 17 points per game so far this season.

“I think last year when I averaged 16 (points) a game throughout the whole season, we played a really good amount of games,” Kowalski says of when he thought he could reach the 1,000 mark.

That’s when in my mind, I ended the season with like 800-something points, and I thought it was a pretty realistic goal.”

“That’s probably the hardest thing for any high school athlete, especially in basketball, is to go out and be able to do the same thing game after game,” says Andy Bruess, Mosinee’s head coach.

Bruess isn’t surprised though, he’s seen this coming for a while.

“You know, I’ve been coaching him since fourth grade,” Bruess says. “He just was like a basketball savant.”

Kowalski was part of a conference title team two years ago and a regional winner last season. With 1,000 points out of the way, all the focus is on getting back on top of the Great Northern.

“It would be awesome to win conference,” Kowalski says. “Obviously tomorrow (Friday) the game against Medford is a huge game on the road to winning conference. That’s almost a must win for us.”

Kowalski is also now less than 140 points away from passing Spink as the leading scorer in program history.

