Grand Theater’s Jerry Ensemble has new web series

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - They can’t perform in person right now, but the students from its Jerry Ensemble will soon be putting on a show anyway.

Normally the ensemble would perform on the actual stage at the Grand Theater in Wausau..

They have been rehearsing over Zoom during the pandemic. Then, the performances were recorded in small groups in a socially distant manner.

“If you’re around the Jerry Ensemble kids at all, these are kids that have lived to perform, to express themselves through music and through theater and to have that taken away from them has been so challenging for so many of them,” said Executive Director Sean Wright.

Wright added that there has been some frustration for some of the students who have missed out on opportunities to perform in school. He said the theater was excited to give them an outlet and an opportunity to learn more about the history of the music and performers who made it famous.

This first episode will highlight music from the jazz age of musical theater in the ’30s and ’40s.

The performance will be free on the theater’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

It premieres Friday, January 8 at 7:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.