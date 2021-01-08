Gov. Evers likely to veto State Assembly Covid relief bill

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin State Assembly is moving forward with a coronavirus response bill from Jan. 7, but it likely will be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

The bill passed includes 44 provisions that range from addressing the unemployment backlog, COVID-19 liability protections for businesses, to virtual learning policies for schools.

It also provides $100 million in funding for Covid-19 response efforts. The bill gives pharmacy students and dentists the opportunity to administer vaccines.

Republican Rep. Robin Vos of Rochester’s 63rd District said under the proposed bill, every Wisconsinite who wants a vaccine will get it for free and in a timely fashion.

“Even with the distribution of a vaccine, our state is still in need of relief. As we battle the faceless enemy, I ask for your support on a bill that will provide much-needed relief to our citizens,” Vos said.

Meanwhile, Democrats are disappointed with the bill, and Evers and assembly democrats have their own proposals that republicans do not support.

Democrats believe the bill should offer an expansion of Badger Care and bring federal dollars to the people.

They also believe the bill should provide sick leave for front line workers and give meaningful relief for struggling small businesses.

“We offered common-sense solutions, but they were rejected. So now we are left with a final proposal that leaves our state’s biggest Covid-19 needs unmet and instead leaves us with policies that won’t help us recover,” Brookfield’s 13th District Democratic Rep. Sara Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also said Wisconsinites shouldn’t have to choose between food and their personal health.

The Wisconsin State Legislature has yet to pass anything related to the Covid-19 pandemic since April 2020.

